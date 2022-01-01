Conning Inc. Sells 300,411 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 98.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300,411 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 44.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 253,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

ALL opened at $117.65 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

