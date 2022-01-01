Conning Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

CMG stock opened at $1,748.25 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,739.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,760.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

