Conning Inc. Sells 180 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $196.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.82 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

