Conning Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $845.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $810.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.58. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

