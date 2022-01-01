Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

