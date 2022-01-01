Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.51 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

