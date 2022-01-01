Conning Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

