Conning Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.