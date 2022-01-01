Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,878 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

AAPL stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.15. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

