Compound Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Compound has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $76.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $204.42 or 0.00429586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,308,997 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

