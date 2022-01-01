Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

CMPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.04.

CMPX opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

