Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COMP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Compass stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Compass has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Research analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900 in the last quarter.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

