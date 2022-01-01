Comparing Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Live Current Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 4.75 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -71.52 Live Current Media N/A N/A $230,000.00 $0.01 48.94

Live Current Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88% Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and Live Current Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 12 12 0 2.38 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $128.27, suggesting a potential upside of 106.15%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -1.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Live Current Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

