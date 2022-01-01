Comparing GSE Systems (GVP) & Its Competitors

GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) is one of 390 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GSE Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSE Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million -$10.54 million 3.23 GSE Systems Competitors $1.75 billion $335.95 million -35.81

GSE Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems. GSE Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GSE Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A GSE Systems Competitors 2508 12745 23617 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 24.31%. Given GSE Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSE Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems’ peers have a beta of -2.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11% GSE Systems Competitors -125.78% -142.96% -5.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

