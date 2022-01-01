Comparing Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cars.com and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 2.03 -$817.12 million $0.29 55.48 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cars.com and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cars.com presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 58.68%. Given Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition is more favorable than Cars.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cars.com beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

