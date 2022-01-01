Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Declares — Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2433 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 361.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.