Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.32% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.