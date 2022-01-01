Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 853 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 135,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $22.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $2.83 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 58.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

