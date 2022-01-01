Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 227 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.