Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.