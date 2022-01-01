Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,136,000 after purchasing an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.