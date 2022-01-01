Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 17.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $93.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

