Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in nCino by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,617 shares of company stock worth $7,016,139. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Truist dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $54.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.