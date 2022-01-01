Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. Comcast has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

