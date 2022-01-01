Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73. 101,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 44,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

