Coin98 (C98) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.85 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $453.19 million and approximately $43.85 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00005230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009929 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.