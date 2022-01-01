Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 496,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

