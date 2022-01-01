CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $228.46 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.51 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

