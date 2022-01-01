Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 7,174 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 5.5% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $162.77 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.