Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AON were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $300.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

