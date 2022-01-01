Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $81.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9,918.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035,028 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $81,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 291,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

