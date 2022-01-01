Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $276.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.83 and a 200 day moving average of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

