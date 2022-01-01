Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NYSE:C opened at $60.39 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

