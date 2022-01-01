Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $240.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.13 and a 200-day moving average of $218.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

