Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 200,000 Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$615,553.25.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 139,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$33,480.00.

Shares of GR opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 21.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.88.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

