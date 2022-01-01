Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Trading Up 1.9%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

