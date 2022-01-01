Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Trading Up 1.9%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.02.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.34%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
