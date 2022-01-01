ChartEx Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $216,647.19 and $4,705.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.35 or 0.07861321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.18 or 0.99678245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007895 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars.

