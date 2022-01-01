ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $201,847.16 and approximately $32,939.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.58 or 0.07916477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.34 or 1.00141522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007960 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

