ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 334,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,245,220 shares.The stock last traded at $18.96 and had previously closed at $17.76.

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $171,053,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $72,878,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

