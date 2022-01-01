CertiK 1-Day Volume Tops $13.05 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003581 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $105.17 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.05 or 0.07834449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,949.93 or 0.99680726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007792 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,355,738 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

