Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $32.92

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $34.16. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 1,014 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after buying an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 40,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.