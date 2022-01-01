Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $460,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsion by 185.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

