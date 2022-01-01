Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.05.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.02. 165,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

