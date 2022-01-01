Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Holdings Lowered by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,808 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Celestica worth $77,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Celestica by 47.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 181,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $1,700,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 49.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 1,515,230 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Celestica stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

