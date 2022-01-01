CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $151,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW opened at $204.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.15. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.