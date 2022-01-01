Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 633,321 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633,321 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $58,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

NYSE MAA opened at $229.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.15 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.