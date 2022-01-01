Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 33,867 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,867 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.75% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.37 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

