Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 188,463 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,463 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 2.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.35% of Welltower worth $120,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Welltower by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

WELL opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

