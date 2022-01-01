Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $76.35 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185,385 shares during the period. National Retail Properties comprises 1.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $76,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 51.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE NNN opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

