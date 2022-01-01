Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $6.69 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRC stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

